Musk sells nearly $3.6B more in Tesla stock

Dec. 14, 2022 9:54 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA), TWTRBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor43 Comments

Justin Sullivan

Elon Musk has sold another few billion dollars worth of Tesla stock (NASDAQ:TSLA) so far this week, during a three-day span during which the shares fell more than 12%.

A late Wednesday SEC filing shows Musk's trust offloaded just short of 22M shares between Monday and Wednesday, in a series of 29 sales.

It adds up to more than $3.58B in proceeds for the Tesla shares sold.

The moves left Musk's revocable trust with beneficial ownership of 423.62M shares as of Wednesday.

Tesla stock has struggled in 2022 as Musk flirted with (and then followed through on) an acquisition of Twitter (TWTR), a move that has left him trying to focus on several companies, including Twitter, Tesla, SpaceX and transportation venture the Boring Co.

Tesla (TSLA) is down nearly 17% over the past month, and has declined 60.8% year-to-date (see a 2022 chart vs. the market here).

Comments (43)

