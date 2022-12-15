Japan posts larger than expected trade gap as yen weighs
- Japan's trade deficit surged sharply to JPY 2,027.4 billion in November 2022 from a JPY of 973.6 billion in the same month a year earlier and compared with market consensus of a gap of JPY 1,680.3 billion, as the impact of the weaker yen continued to weigh on imports.
- This was the 16th straight month of the deficit which was the longest stretch since 2015, adding to concerns over the strength of the country’s economic recovery.
- Imports climbed 30.3% yoy to JPY 10,864.9 billion, while exports grew at a softer 20.0% to JPY 8,837.5 billion.
- The pace of growth in exports to China more than halved to 3.5%, well below the gains of more than 30% to the U.S. and Europe.
- "The larger-than-expected trade gap was caused by imports increasing more than expected," said Kohei Okazaki, a senior economist at Nomura Securities, noting the continued impact of energy costs.
- "Looking ahead to December data, we expect the trade deficit to narrow further. The yen’s recent gains and lower oil prices should temper the costs of imports," Bloomberg economist Yuki Masujima said.
- ETFs: JEQ, EWJ, DXJ, FXY.
