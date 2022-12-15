China retail sales drop more than estimated, while industrial production disappoints

Dec. 15, 2022 By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • China's retail trade declined by 5.9% Y/Y in November 2022, much faster than a 0.5% fall in the prior month and worse than market expectations of a 3.7% drop.
  • This was the second straight month of decrease in retail trade and the steepest pace since May, as consumption deteriorated due to the impact of a new wave of COVID infections and ongoing restrictions.
  • Considering the first eleven months of the year, retail sales edged down 0.1%.
  • Industrial production grew by 2.2% in November from a year ago, missing forecast for a 3.6% increase. The reported pace was also slower than the 5% increase in October.
  • Fixed asset investment for the year through November slowed to 5.3% Y/Y growth, missing Reuters’ expectations for a 5.6% increase. The official print was also down from 5.8% growth in the first 10 months of the year.
  • The unemployment rate in cities ticked up to 5.7% in November. The jobless rate for young people ages 16 to 24 remained a far higher 17.1%.
  • A day before the data release, China’s National Bureau of Statistics canceled its in-person press conference set for Thursday without explanation.
