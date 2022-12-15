China new home prices fall for 7th month
- Average new home prices in China's 70 major cities dropped by 1.6% Y/Y in November 2022, the same pace as in the previous month.
- This was the seventh straight month of decrease in new home prices which remained the steepest pace in the sequence and the fastest fall since August 2015, amid a lingering property crisis due to a mounting debt problem among developers as well as the impact of rising COVID cases and strict lockdowns or curbs.
- On a monthly basis, new home prices were down 0.2%, after a 0.3% fall in October, pointing to the fourth monthly decline.
