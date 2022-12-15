Asia-Pacific markets lower after Fed’s rate hike, signals more ahead

Japan -0.37%. Japan Tertiary Industry Index (October) +0.2% m/m (expected +0.4%).

Japan Tertiary Industry Index (October) +0.2% m/m (expected +0.4%).

Japan trade data for November 2022: Both exports and imports fall sa m/m (up y/y).

China -0.21%. China 'activity data' for November 2022 - retail sales collapse further, -5.9% y/y.

China’s industrial production for November grew 2.2%, after seeing a growth of 5% in October, according to official data.

Hong Kong -1.17%. Hong Kong's central bank follows the Fed and raises its base rate 50bp to 4.75%.

Australia -0.64%. Australian jobs data - unemployment rate for November 3.4% vs. 3.4% expected.

Australian data - Melbourne Institute Consumer Inflation Expectations 5.2% (prior 6.0%).

India -0.64%.

Overnight on Wallstreet, the S&P 500 snapped a 2-day winning streak after Fed raises rates and signals more hikes next year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 142.29 points, or 0.42%, to 33,966.35. The S&P 500 declined 0.61% to 3,995.32. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.76% to 11,170.89.

New Zealand Q3 GDP comes in much better than expected.

South Korea’s revised trade data for November was flat, official data from the Bank of Korea showed.

Oil prices were largely unchanged in early Asian trade on Thursday as traders weighed optimism over China’s demand outlook against the possibility of further interest rate hikes from global central banks.

Brent crude futures were up 1 cent at $82.71 per barrel at 0121 GMT while U.S. crude futures fell 4 cents to $77.24.

Gold prices inched down in early Asian hours on Thursday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled to more interest rates hikes next year.

Spot gold slipped 0.1% to $1,806.11 per ounce, as of 0035 GMT. U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,817.80.

Spot silver fell 0.4% to $23.81, platinum lost 0.1% to $1,027.82 and palladium was down 0.1% to $1,914.98.

U.S. futures mixed. Dow Jones +0.09%; S&P 500 +0.01%; Nasdaq -0.08%.