FMC announces CTO transition
Dec. 15, 2022 2:20 AM ETFMC Corporation (FMC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- FMC (NYSE:FMC) announces planned retirement of Dr. Kathleen Shelton, executive VP and CTO, following a 33-year career in the chemical industry.
- Dr. Seva Rostovtsev, director of Discovery Chemistry, has been elected VP and CTO by the board of directors.
- Shelton and Rostovtsev will transition responsibilities as part of the succession plan during the next several months until her retirement on March 31, 2023.
- Rostovtsev, who is a member of the R&D Leadership Team and currently reports to Shelton, will report to Mark Douglas, president and CEO, and will join the company's operating committee.
- Shelton joined FMC as CTO in 2017, where she has led the company's global R&D strategy, overseen an innovation pipeline
