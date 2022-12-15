FMC announces CTO transition

Dec. 15, 2022 2:20 AM ETFMC Corporation (FMC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • FMC (NYSE:FMC) announces planned retirement of Dr. Kathleen Shelton, executive VP and CTO, following a 33-year career in the chemical industry.
  • Dr. Seva Rostovtsev, director of Discovery Chemistry, has been elected VP and CTO by the board of directors.
  • Shelton and Rostovtsev will transition responsibilities as part of the succession plan during the next several months until her retirement on March 31, 2023.
  • Rostovtsev, who is a member of the R&D Leadership Team and currently reports to Shelton, will report to Mark Douglas, president and CEO, and will join the company's operating committee.
  • Shelton joined FMC as CTO in 2017, where she has led the company's global R&D strategy, overseen an innovation pipeline

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.