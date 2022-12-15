Shore Bancshares and The Community Financial Corporation to merge
Dec. 15, 2022
- Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) and The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) to merge and into Shore in an all-stock transaction valued at ~$254.4M.
- This represents $44.71 per share of TCFC common stock, based on a closing price for Shore's common stock of $19.20 as of December 13, 2022.
- The transaction is expected to be over 40% accretive to Shore's EPS in 2024.
- The combined company will have total assets of ~$6B on a pro forma basis as of the assumed closing date of June 30, 2023.
- The combined company will have more than 40 branches, with leading and commanding market share positions in attractive Maryland markets and a growing presence in Virginia and Delaware
- Existing Shore shareholders will own ~60% of the outstanding shares of the combined company and TCFC shareholders are expected to own ~40%.
