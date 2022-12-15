Shore Bancshares and The Community Financial Corporation to merge

Dec. 15, 2022 2:59 AM ETShore Bancshares, Inc. (SHBI), TCFCBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) and The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) to merge and into Shore in an all-stock transaction valued at ~$254.4M.
  • This represents $44.71 per share of TCFC common stock, based on a closing price for Shore's common stock of $19.20 as of December 13, 2022.
  • The transaction is expected to be over 40% accretive to Shore's EPS in 2024.
  • The combined company will have total assets of ~$6B on a pro forma basis as of the assumed closing date of June 30, 2023.
  • The combined company will have more than 40 branches, with leading and commanding market share positions in attractive Maryland markets and a growing presence in Virginia and Delaware
  • Existing Shore shareholders will own ~60% of the outstanding shares of the combined company and TCFC shareholders are expected to own ~40%.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.