New Fortress Energy sheds on pricing of secondary stock offering at $46.00/share
Dec. 15, 2022 3:02 AM ETNew Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) shares slide 4.7% after-hours after the firm has priced the previously announced secondary public offering of 6.9M shares of its common stock by Energy Transition Holdings LLC, an entity managed by Great Mountain Partners LLC, at a price to the public of $46.00/share.
- The shares of common stock being sold in this offering represent ~3.3% of the company’s outstanding common stock as of the close of business on Dec.13, 2022 and represent 21.3% of the shares held by the Selling Stockholder in the company as of that date.
- The company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the Selling Stockholder.
- Offering is expected to close on December 19, 2022.
