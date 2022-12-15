Europe markets take a dip after Fed hawkish comments; ECB and BOE in focus

Dec. 15, 2022 4:40 AM ETBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA

London -0.69%

Germany -0.99% Germany November wholesale price index -0.9% vs -0.6% m/m prior.

France -1.08% France November final CPI +6.2% vs +6.2% y/y prelim.

France December business confidence 102 vs 102 prior.

Swiss central bank hikes interest rates by 50 basis points to 1.00%, as expected, to counter ‘further spread of inflation’.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 1.2% in early trade, with retail stocks shedding to lead losses as all sectors and major bourses slid into negative territory.

Coming up in the session: Bank of England December monetary policy decision at 1200 GMT; European Central Bank December monetary policy decision at 1315 GMT and ECB President Lagarde press conference thereafter.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed to 3.49%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed to 1.93%.

Britain’s 10-year yield down six basis points to 3.25%.

