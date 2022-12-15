Gaming Innovation agrees to acquire Askgamblers.com and several smaller domains from Catena Media
Dec. 15, 2022 3:48 AM ETGAMING INNOVATION GROUP (GIGI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Gaming Innovation Group (OTC:GIGI) to acquire the casino affiliate websites Askgamblers.com, Johnslots.com, Newcasinos.com and several smaller domains from Catena Media Plc for total consideration Є45M, of which Є20M will be paid in cash on closing, Є10M twelve months after closing and the Є15M balance 24 months after closing.
- Closing is expected in Q1 2023.
- With the addition, GiG Media cements its position in the industry as the leading casino affiliate.
- GiG expects to have an EBITDA margin between 60-70% from the assets going forward. The assets are expected to generate around 53.000 FTDs in 2022.
- The move will diversify GiG Media's business further in line with the strategy to create sustainable long-term growth and provide the business with several key strategic assets and multiple revenue opportunities.
- Further to the revenue growth potential, operational synergies are expected to be realised after the acquisition via the shared use of marketing technologies, business intelligence systems and key functions.
- The transaction is structured by way of a Share Purchase Agreement with GiG's subsidiary Innovation Labs Ltd. (part of GiG Media) and includes the acquisition of the two companies Catena Publishing Ltd (Malta) and Catena Media D.O.O. Beograd (Serbia).
- GiG will finance the initial consideration through a combination of own cash, a revolving credit facility and a share issue.
