Carlsberg agrees to acquire Waterloo Brewing in all-cash deal
Dec. 15, 2022 4:16 AM ETWaterloo Brewing Ltd. (BIBLF), WBR:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Carlsberg has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Waterloo Brewing (OTCPK:BIBLF), by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario).
- Per the terms, holders of Waterloo Brewing Shares will receive C$4.00 in cash for each Waterloo Brewing Share held, which implies an aggregate equity value for Waterloo Brewing, of ~C$144M, on a fully diluted basis.
- C$4.00 per share represents a 19.4% premium to the closing price of Waterloo Brewing Shares on the TSX as of Dec. 14, 2022 and a 26.0% premium over the 10-day volume-weighted average price.
- The total offer consideration also represents an implied TEV/LTM EBITDA multiple of 12.4x, based on Waterloo's third quarter results ending October 30, 2022.
- The all-cash offer provides immediate liquidity and certainty of value to Waterloo Brewing Shareholders
- Waterloo Brewing's Board has unanimously approved the Transaction and recommends that Waterloo Brewing Shareholders vote in favour of the deal.
- Waterloo Brewing directors and officers representing 39% of the Waterloo Shares have entered into irrevocable support and voting agreements.
- The deal is not subject to a financing condition and the Consideration will be funded from Carlsberg's existing cash on its balance sheet.
- The deal will be completed in the first quarter of 2023.
- Following closing, Waterloo Brewing Shares will be de-listed from the TSX and it is anticipated that Waterloo will apply to cease to be a reporting issuer.
