Carlsberg agrees to acquire Waterloo Brewing in all-cash deal

Dec. 15, 2022 4:16 AM ETWaterloo Brewing Ltd. (BIBLF), WBR:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Carlsberg has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Waterloo Brewing (OTCPK:BIBLF), by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario).
  • Per the terms, holders of Waterloo Brewing Shares will receive C$4.00 in cash for each Waterloo Brewing Share held, which implies an aggregate equity value for Waterloo Brewing, of ~C$144M, on a fully diluted basis.
  • C$4.00 per share represents a 19.4% premium to the closing price of Waterloo Brewing Shares on the TSX as of Dec. 14, 2022 and a 26.0% premium over the 10-day volume-weighted average price.
  • The total offer consideration also represents an implied TEV/LTM EBITDA multiple of 12.4x, based on Waterloo's third quarter results ending October 30, 2022.
  • The all-cash offer provides immediate liquidity and certainty of value to Waterloo Brewing Shareholders
  • Waterloo Brewing's Board has unanimously approved the Transaction and recommends that Waterloo Brewing Shareholders vote in favour of the deal.
  • Waterloo Brewing directors and officers representing 39% of the Waterloo Shares have entered into irrevocable support and voting agreements.
  • The deal is not subject to a financing condition and the Consideration will be funded from Carlsberg's existing cash on its balance sheet.
  • The deal will be completed in the first quarter of 2023.
  • Following closing, Waterloo Brewing Shares will be de-listed from the TSX and it is anticipated that Waterloo will apply to cease to be a reporting issuer.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.