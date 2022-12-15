Ferrari extends partnership with EssilorLuxottica
Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) subsidiary, Ferrari S.p.A. has renewed and expanded the partnership with EssilorLuxottica that began in 2016.
Under the new multi-year agreement, signed by the two companies today and effective from 1 January 2023, EssilorLuxottica will continue to design, produce and market eyewear products featuring the Scuderia Ferrari and Ray-Ban brands.
The licensing activities also extend to the first collection of monobrand eyewear featuring the Prancing Horse trademark.
“As of today, Ferrari is preparing to achieve new goals with EssilorLuxottica: from the first exclusively Ferrari-branded eyewear line, to the challenges awaiting us on the circuits in the motorsport seasons ahead. Starting from a common history of excellence and authentically shared values, we want to build further exciting projects together with the millions of fans and customers who choose us and believe in this constantly developing collaboration.” said Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari.
