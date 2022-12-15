Sanofi, Regeneron Dupixent gets approval in EU for expanded use in skin disorder

Dec. 15, 2022 5:02 AM ETRegeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN), SNYBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

  • The European Commission (EC) approved the expanded use of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:REGN) Dupixent (dupilumab) to treat adults with moderate-to-severe prurigo nodularis (PN) who are candidates for systemic therapy.
  • PN is a chronic inflammatory skin disease in which itchy, rash appears usually on the arms, legs, upper back and/or the abdomen.
  • In November, a panel of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had recommended issuing marketing authorization for the expanded use of Dupixent for treating PN.
  • The French drugmaker said that with this approval, Dupixent is the first and only targeted medicine specifically indicated to treat PN in Europe and the U.S.
  • The EC approval was backed by data from two phase 3 trials, called PRIME and PRIME2.
  • Dupixent is already indicated in the EU for conditions including atopic dermatitis and asthma.

