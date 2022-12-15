Ericsson divests its customer support business in Russia
Dec. 15, 2022 5:03 AM ETTelefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC), ERIXF, ERIAFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Swedish telecommunications company Ericsson's (NASDAQ:ERIC) wholly owned Russian subsidiary has entered into an asset transfer agreement to divest its local customer support business in Russia to a Russian company owned by former operational managers of Ericsson´s Russian subsidiary.
- Ericsson continues orderly exit from operations in Russia.
- The local operational managers acquire Ericsson's customer support business in Russia and will provide customer support for mobile operators in Russia.
- The deal includes a transfer of ~40 Ericsson employees, and certain assets and contracts related to the business.
- All Ericsson customer engagement in Russia intended to be terminated by end of year.
Comments