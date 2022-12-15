Catena Media to sell AskGamblers for €45M
Dec. 15, 2022 5:06 AM ETCatena Media plc (CTTMF)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Catena Media (OTCPK:CTTMF) to sell its AskGamblers business and associated global casino brands for €45M on a cash and debt free basis to a wholly owned subsidiary of Gaming Innovation Group.
- Gaming Innovation Group is an international provider of services to the online casino and sports betting industry.
- The transaction, which is expected to complete in Q1 2023.
- The purchase price shall be paid in cash in three tranches, with €20M to be paid on closing, €10M 12 months from closing and the remaining €15M 24 months from closing.
- The divested businesses' intangible assets had a combined net book value of The divested businesses' intangible assets had a combined net book value of €27.2M as of 31 October 2022.
Comments