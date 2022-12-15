Stock index futures pointed to a drop at the open Thursday following a modest post-Fed decline as traders debated on whether to take a hawkish Jay Powell at face value.

S&P futures (SPX) -1%, Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) -1.3% and Dow futures (INDU) -0.7% were lower.

"Chair Powell – either you believe your policy stance is 'not sufficiently restrictive' or you believe it is close enough that a 25BP hike is on the table for February," Steven Blitz, strategist at T.S. Lombard, wrote. "You cannot believe both. The markets know that and read through your hawkish pronouncements, inflation dissection, your dismissiveness of easier financial conditions as volatility with no effect, to see your dovish bias."

But today's weakness may indicate that equity investors are not as confident as they were during the press conference that Fed chief Powell is ready to downshift to 25 basis points.

Rates were little changed. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) was down 1 basis points to 3.49%. The 2-year yield (US2Y) was down 1 basis point to 4.42%.

Rate decisions from the Bank of England and the ECB are due premarket.

"Markets need to re-think the sustainability of the bond rally seen in the past month," ING Said. "Nominal and real rates are seen up. But not by very much. With no sense as of yet that the Fed is done, we continue to call for market rates to move higher from here. We likely have seen the highs at 4.25%, although our models in fact call for a peak with a 5% handle, and the anomaly here is how big the discount is between the 10yr yield and the likely peak in the funds rate."

The economic calendar is very busy, with retail sales for November out before the bell. The forecast is for a 0.1% drop in sales after a sharp pop in October, with core retail sales up 0.2%.

"Every young economist learns the mantra 'never go short the hedonism of the US consumer' with good reason," UBS' Paul Donovan said. "However, after a very long period of very negative real wages, consumers may be less willing to spend. Retail sales data today will also reflect collapsing durable goods inflation."

Also ahead of trading the Philly Fed and Empire State manufacturing measures for December arrive, along with weekly jobless claims.

November industrial production figures hit just before the opening bell.

Among active issues, Tesla (TSLA) is lower after Elon Musk filed to sell nearly $3.6B in shares.