Fortuna Silver Mines amends revolving credit facility

Dec. 15, 2022 5:45 AM ETFortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM), FVI:CABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Canadian precious metals mining company Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) has announced amendment to its existing senior secured revolving credit facility.
  • The amendment increases the maximum facility amount by $50M to $250M. The maturity date of the credit facility remains unchanged and matures in November 2025.
  • Other amendments include: addition of an uncommitted $50M accordion option which can increase the aggregate principal amount under the credit facility to $300M, exercisable on or after June 1, 2023 and before October 2024; replacement of discontinued LIBOR based interest rates by SOFR-based rates and of market standard benchmark interest rate replacement provisions; and an increase in the step-down level of the facility from $150M to $175M in November 2024.
  • Shares of FSM were down ~4% premarket

