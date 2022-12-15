Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Ebola vaccines were found to be safe and showed antibody starting Day 14 and lasting at various levels depending on the regimen, in adults and children in two studies according to results published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The trials began enrollment in 2017, and in total 1400 adults and 1401 children, one to 17 years of age, were randomized to receive either of the three regimens to prevent Zaire Ebola virus disease.

The first regimen was Ad26.ZEBOV provided by J&J followed by a booster dose of Bavarian Nordic's (OTCPK:BVNRY) (OTCPK:BVNKF) (BAVN) MVA-BN-Filo vaccine eight weeks later (the Ad26–MVA group).

The second regimen was two doses of rVSVΔG-ZEBOV-GP made by Merck in a gap of eight weeks (the rVSV–booster group). While the third regimen was one dose of Merck's vaccine followed by a placebo eight weeks later (the rVSV group).

Antibody responses were seen by day 14 after the first injection of either the J&J shot or the Merck vaccine.

At month 12, a total of 41% of adults and 78% of children had a response in the Ad26–MVA group.

Meanwhile, 76% of adults and 87% of children had a response in the rVSV group; 81% of adults and 93% of children had a response in the rVSV–booster group.

About 3% of adults and 4% of children had a response in the placebo group.

The studies noted that both in adults and children, antibody responses with vaccine differed from those with placebo beginning on day 14.

The researchers noted that in the study they we were unable to assess protection from disease as no participant contracted the Ebola virus disease.

No safety concerns were seen in the trial. With all three vaccine regimens, immune responses were seen from day 14 through month 12.

Among adults and children, the incidence of injection-site reactions and symptoms (such as fever and headache) was higher in the week after getting the primary and second or booster vaccines than after getting placebo. However, these events were largely low-grade.