Citigroup to exit consumer banking business in China, impacting 1,200 employees
Dec. 15, 2022 6:14 AM ETCitigroup Inc. (C)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- With a view to focus on wealth management and other businesses, Citigroup (NYSE:C) takes steps towards winding down its consumer banking business in China, reported Reuters.
- This move will affect about 1,200 employees in the country.
- The exit will also impact deposits, insurance, mortgages, investments, loans and cards at the consumer banking business.
- In April 2021, the bank announced to exit Chinese consumer banking business as part of a global strategy to withdraw from consumer franchises in 14 markets in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Mexico.
- Since then, the bank has signed sales deals in nine markets, with deals closed in Australia, the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia and Bahrain.
- As announced earlier, withdrawal of Citi’s consumer business in South Korea and overall presence in Russia are in progress.
- The group doesn't expect the move in China to affect Citi's institutional business in China.
- The decision to be immaterial to results of operations and financial conditions.
- "While we explored multiple strategic options for our China consumer business over the past several months, we believe that this path makes the most sense and we are focused on a seamless transition for our clients, partners and colleagues," said Titi Cole, Citi’s CEO of Legacy Franchises.
- Stock has lost around 24% over a period of one year.
- For more on Citigroup's focus on core business, see why SA contributor Michael Coppola says management's plans to focus on core markets with greater efficiencies, should improve profitability and returns to shareholders.
Comments