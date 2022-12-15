BigCommerce to trim workforce by ~13%

Dec. 15, 2022 6:33 AM ETBigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • In an effort to reduce its cost structure and drive profitability, software-as-a-service platform BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) has announced a restructuring program, which would result in a total workforce reduction by ~13%.
  • The planned restructuring aims to move forward BigCommerce's (BIGC) adjusted EBITDA breakeven timeline from mid to late 2024 to the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • The firm will reduce its sales and marketing expenditures in non-enterprise initiatives and trim headcount by approximately 13% across employees and contractors. The workforce changes will largely complete by Dec 31, 2022, with aggregate costs associated with the reduction to range between $4.2M-$4.6M. BigCommerce (BIGC) expects to incur these charges in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Furthermore, the company is assessing its facilities footprint and its continued need for existing space for potential impairment of the right-of-use assets associated with its headquarter facilities. Aggregate cost of an impairment will range between $2M and $3.2M.
  • In addition, BigCommerce reaffirmed its outlook for Q4 and full-year 2022.

