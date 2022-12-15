Astria's hereditary angioedema drug shows promise in healthy people in phase 1 trial

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) said preliminary data from a phase 1a trial of its medicine STAR-0215 showed rapid and sustained drug levels in healthy people.

The company added that the results establish an early proof of concept of STAR-0215 as a potential long-acting preventative therapy for hereditary angioedema (HAE).

HAE is a disorder characterized by recurrent episodes (attacks) of severe swelling of the skin and mucous membranes.

In the trial, 25 healthy adults each received a single subcutaneous administration of one of three dose levels of 100mg, 300mg, or 600mg of STAR-0215 or placebo.

Preliminary data includes safety through 84 days for all three groups. Pharmacokinetics (PK) and pharmacodynamics (PD) for the 100 mg and 300 mg froups through 84 days and PK and PD through 56 days for the 600 mg group. The participants will be evaluated for 224 days.

The company said that the data showed rapid and sustained drug levels consistent with clinical benefit and sustained target engagement with plasma kallikrein inhibition for at least three months.

The results support the potential of STAR-0215 to be dosed once every three months or less frequently, the company added.

STAR-0215 was well-tolerated at all dose levels and there were no clinically relevant changes in liver enzymes or coagulation parameters, serious adverse events or discontinuations, according to the company.

Astria noted that in the 300 and 600 mg dose groups, PK and PD results were consistent with clinical benefit up to three months, with an estimated half-life of STAR-0215 up to 110 days.

"We are excited that STAR-0215 has shown early proof of concept for its target profile: of being a long-acting preventative therapy for HAE, with a best-in-class PK profile, and dosing once every 3 months or less frequently," said Astria CEO Jill Milne.

Astria plans to start a phase 1b/2 trial called ALPHA-STAR in patients with HAE in Q1 2023.