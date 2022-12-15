Bank of England hikes rates by 50 basis points to 3.50%

The Bank of England boosted its benchmark rate by an expected half point Thursday.

The Monetary Policy Committee hiked rates to 3.50% from 3.00%.

The move is a step down from the 75 bps hike in November. Inflation remains a key concern for the central bank, but the U.K. also faces the biggest near-term growth problems among the biggest economies. U.K. inflation came down from record highs in November.

The MPC decision was split 6-3. Two dissents voted to keep rates at 3%, while former Citi chief economist voted for another hike of 75 basis points.

Pound sterling (NYSEARCA:FXB) extended its decline against the dollar (DXY), off 0.9%.

"The 'Old Lady' hiked by 50bps as we expected this afternoon, though the MPC's 3 way vote split - with 2 dovish dissents, and one hawkish dissent - emphasizes the dilemma facing policymakers; whether to focus on aggressively taming decades-high inflation, or whether to take a more cautious path in light of growing downside economic risks," Michael Brown, market analyst at Trader X, said.

"The market has, unsurprisingly, struggled to work out what to make of this, with the BoE again unable to string together a coherent policy message or decisive forward guidance," Brown added. "The removal of reference to rates being unlikely to reach the peak implied by markets has seen a small upwards adjustment in rate pricing, though sterling has been largely unfazed."

"The majority of the Committee judges that, should the economy evolve broadly in line with the November Monetary Policy Report projections, further increases in Bank Rate may be required for a sustainable return of inflation to target," BoE Governor Andrew Bailey wrote in the statement.

The ECB is expected to hike rates by 50 basis points as well after the Fed downshifted to a half-point hike.