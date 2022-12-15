Astria Therapeutics dips on pricing of $100M underwritten offering of common stock
Dec. 15, 2022 6:49 AM ETAstria Therapeutics, Inc. (ATXS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) has priced an underwritten offering of 9,082,653 shares of its common stock at a price of $11.01/share.
- The gross proceeds are expected to be ~$100M, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses.
- The underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,362,397 shares of common stock at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.
- The offering is expected to close on or about December 19, 2022.
- Shares are trading down 1% premarket.
