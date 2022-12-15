Chinese EV leader BYD Company (OTCPK:BYDDY) is planning to launch a new EV brand in 2023, branding assistant general manager Brian Luo told reporters on Thursday.

The new brand is anticipated to fill a “professional and personal” niche, adding to the company’s efforts in appealing to upscale auto buyers via Yangwang. The company also operates the Denza brand alongside Mercedes Benz and its core BYD brand.

The automaker that has risen to the top spot in terms of market share in China, has also been making strides into Europe and Latin America.

The Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway has steadily pared back its stake in BYD over the course of 2022.