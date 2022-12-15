IGT extends its contract with Loterie Romande to power Swiss iLottery System
Dec. 15, 2022 6:53 AM ETInternational Game Technology PLC (IGT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) notifies that its subsidiary, IGT Global Services Limited, has extended its contract with Société de la Loterie de la Suisse Romande until 2031.
- Per the terms, IGT will continue providing its world-class lottery technology and deploy the back end of its high-performing iLottery system, replacing Loterie Romande's current back-end system provider, to enhance the lottery player experience in Switzerland.
- IGT's iLottery technology will allow Loterie Romande to migrate the digital system to the cloud.
- In addition to the new iLottery system, IGT will continue delivering Loterie Romande with its Aurora™ core lottery central system that offers agile elements designed to drive lottery innovation and profitability.
