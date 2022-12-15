High Tide opens two new Canna Cabana stores in Kitchener and Barrie, Ontario

  • High Tide's (NASDAQ:HITI) Canna Cabana retail cannabis store located at Kitchener, Ontario, has begun selling recreational cannabis products and consumption accessories for adult use.
  • Also, the company's store located at Barrie, Ontario, is scheduled to open tomorrow.
  • These openings represent High Tide's 143rd and 144th stores nationwide and 45th and 46th in the province of Ontario.
  • The new Kitchener store is located within a commercial shopping plaza and is anchored by a provincially owned liquor store, a major grocery chain and a nationally recognized pharmacy.
  • The Barrie location is in an established commercial plaza and is anchored by major discount grocery and retail chains, several locally-owned restaurants and an internationally recognized coffee shop.

