High Tide opens two new Canna Cabana stores in Kitchener and Barrie, Ontario
Dec. 15, 2022 7:02 AM ETHigh Tide Inc. (HITI), HITI:CABy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- High Tide's (NASDAQ:HITI) Canna Cabana retail cannabis store located at Kitchener, Ontario, has begun selling recreational cannabis products and consumption accessories for adult use.
- Also, the company's store located at Barrie, Ontario, is scheduled to open tomorrow.
- These openings represent High Tide's 143rd and 144th stores nationwide and 45th and 46th in the province of Ontario.
- The new Kitchener store is located within a commercial shopping plaza and is anchored by a provincially owned liquor store, a major grocery chain and a nationally recognized pharmacy.
- The Barrie location is in an established commercial plaza and is anchored by major discount grocery and retail chains, several locally-owned restaurants and an internationally recognized coffee shop.
