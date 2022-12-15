Grab Holdings to freeze hiring in bid to cut costs - Reuters

Dec. 15, 2022 7:03 AM ETGrab Holdings Limited (GRAB)By: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor

Bag of delivery food company in Singapore

Miguel Vidal/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Grab Holdings (NASDAQ:GRAB) is pulling more levers to protect its bottom line into 2023, according to Reuters.

A memo authored by CEO Anthony Tan and seen by Reuters indicated that the Singapore-based gig economy leader is seeking to steel itself against macroeconomic headwinds in 2023 and continue on a path to profitability. In order to facilitate this strategy, the company will freeze on most hiring and salaries for senior managers into the new year. Additionally, budget cuts on travel and other expenses are set to take effect.

Grab Holdings (GRAB) stock slipped 2.11% in premarket trading. Shares have slid over 50% in 2022.

Read more on the company’s latest earnings results.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.