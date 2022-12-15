Grab Holdings (NASDAQ:GRAB) is pulling more levers to protect its bottom line into 2023, according to Reuters.

A memo authored by CEO Anthony Tan and seen by Reuters indicated that the Singapore-based gig economy leader is seeking to steel itself against macroeconomic headwinds in 2023 and continue on a path to profitability. In order to facilitate this strategy, the company will freeze on most hiring and salaries for senior managers into the new year. Additionally, budget cuts on travel and other expenses are set to take effect.

Grab Holdings (GRAB) stock slipped 2.11% in premarket trading. Shares have slid over 50% in 2022.

