Stratabound Minerals announces $2M financing
Dec. 15, 2022 7:07 AM ETSBMIF, SB:CABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Stratabound Minerals (OTCQB:SBMIF) announces a non-brokered private placement of up to C$2M.
- The company will issue up to 40M units at a price of C$0.05 per unit.
- Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant.
- Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at C$0.07 for a period of two years from the date of closing.
- Proceeds will be used for exploration and holding costs related to maintaining its exploration properties and for general corporate working capital purposes.
Comments