Delta Air Lines attracts bullish view from Deutsche Bank after fresh guidance

Deutsche Bank reiterated its bullish view on Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) after taking in the airline company's recent guidance update.

Analyst Michael Linenberg called Buy-rated Delta the industry's leading free cash flow story at an attractive valuation. The view is that DAL is emerging as an earnings growth and deleveraging story as well.

Delta (DAL) is said to be on track to prove the firm's prior forecasts wrong and is expected to lead the industry with what is expected to be a strong free cash

On valuation: "We think DAL shares are a bargain with the stock trading at 4.5x our 2023 EPS estimate of $5.35 and 3.9x our 2024 EPS estimate of $7.50. The valuation story is further bolstered by a free cash flow yield of 9% based on our 2023 free cash flow forecast (~$2 billion) and 18% based on our 2024 forecast (~$4 billion)."

In an update to investors on Wednesday, the Atlanta-based airline raised its Q4 EPS forecast to a range of $1.35 to $1.40 EPS from a prior forecast of $1 to $1.25. The analyst consensus for the quarter stood at $1.15. Based upon the raised Q4 guide, the company expects full-year EPS to range from $3.07 to $3.12, well above the $2.88 consensus on Wall Street. Revenue is expected to range from $45.5B to $45.6B for the full year.

Dig into the profitability metric on Delta Air Lines.