IAS partners with Gadsme for better in-game advertising performance

Dec. 15, 2022 7:11 AM ETIASBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  •  Integral Ad Science (IASannounced a first-to-market partnership with Gadsme, a premium in-game advertising platform.
  • The partnership will enable IAS to verify Gadsme ad inventory globally and provide marketers with third-party viewability and invalid traffic measurement (IVT) through the IAS Signal platform.
  • "As the global in-game advertising market continues to grow, we are excited to partner with Gadsme to further develop campaign measurability and performance in gaming environments. This partnership creates a new level of transparency for marketers and will ensure confidence that they are engaging real users and driving outcomes." said Tom Sharma, Chief Product Officer of IAS.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.