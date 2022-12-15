IAS partners with Gadsme for better in-game advertising performance
Dec. 15, 2022 7:11 AM ETIASBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Integral Ad Science (IAS) announced a first-to-market partnership with Gadsme, a premium in-game advertising platform.
- The partnership will enable IAS to verify Gadsme ad inventory globally and provide marketers with third-party viewability and invalid traffic measurement (IVT) through the IAS Signal platform.
- "As the global in-game advertising market continues to grow, we are excited to partner with Gadsme to further develop campaign measurability and performance in gaming environments. This partnership creates a new level of transparency for marketers and will ensure confidence that they are engaging real users and driving outcomes." said Tom Sharma, Chief Product Officer of IAS.
