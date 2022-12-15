Axcella CFO to depart among 85% staff cut in program reprioritization, restructuring
Dec. 15, 2022 7:13 AM ETAxcella Health Inc. (AXLA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Axcella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXLA) said it is exploring strategic alternatives and reducing its workforce by 85% amid a reprioritization of its programs due to capital constraints.
- Among the departing employees are CFO Bob Crane and Chief People Officer Virginia Dean.
- Axcella said it will focus on its program for Long COVID as AXA1125 had shown promise in a phase 2a trial. The company is engaging with regulators in the U.S. and Europe to advance its Long COVID Fatigue program into a potential registration trial.
- In addition, Axcella said it will be discontinuing its ongoing phase 2b trial of AXA1125 in Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) (a type of liver disease), while keeping the option to revisit the program if resource availability changes.
- The company added that it has reached an agreement with SLR Investment to paydown the debt obligations of a previous agreement.
- Axcella noted that it is exploring a range of strategic alternatives and is working with an investment bank to act as a strategic advisor for this process.
- The company, however, added that no assurances can be made if a strategic transaction will come to fruition.
