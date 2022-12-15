Microsoft will bring 'data boundary' to cloud services in EU, starting next year

Dec. 15, 2022

Day 1 - Mobile World Congress 2022

David Ramos

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) said on Thursday that it would set up a "data boundary" in the European Union for its cloud customers, starting next year, letting them process and store some of their data in the bloc.
  • The boundary, which will come in phases and start on January 1, will be available for Microsoft customers who use Azure, Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365 and Power BI.
  • Microsoft (MSFT) has a number of data centers across Europe, according to its website.
  • The news was first reported by Reuters.
