Microsoft will bring 'data boundary' to cloud services in EU, starting next year
Dec. 15, 2022 7:13 AM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) said on Thursday that it would set up a "data boundary" in the European Union for its cloud customers, starting next year, letting them process and store some of their data in the bloc.
- The boundary, which will come in phases and start on January 1, will be available for Microsoft customers who use Azure, Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365 and Power BI.
- Microsoft (MSFT) has a number of data centers across Europe, according to its website.
- The news was first reported by Reuters.
- Microsoft (MSFT) shares fell slightly more than 1% to $254.26 in premarket trading.
- On Wednesday, Microsoft (MSFT) announced a new investment in a silicon battery startup.
Comments