H&M (OTCPK:HNNMY) fell sharply on Thursday after reporting Q4 and full-year sales for a turbulent 2022.

The European retailer said that net sales rose 10% in the quarter, below the expectation for the quarter that includes a great deal of holiday shopping. For the full year ending on November 30, net sales increased by 12% from 2021 to SEK 223,571. Profit dynamics for the quarter are due to be released in January.

Elsewhere, the company updated its withdrawal from Russia as well as pandemic restriction impacts in the quarter.

“The H&M group’s operations in Russia and Belarus were wound up during the quarter, with the remaining stock being sold off and the last stores having closed on 30 November,” a company statement read. “During the quarter around 25–50 stores in China were temporarily closed due to new Covid outbreaks.”

Shares of H&M listed in Stockholm slid 3.7% on Thursday.

