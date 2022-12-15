Capital One delinquency, net charge-offs climb in November

Dec. 15, 2022 7:17 AM ETCapital One Financial Corporation (COF)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Credit and Debit Cards

GaryPhoto

  • Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) saw both its credit card delinquency rate and net charge-off rates rise in November as its lending activity increased, the credit card issuer said Thursday.
  • The changes extended the trends for credit quality falling back to prepandemic levels. With COVID-era relief programs largely expired, more consumers are starting to fall behind on payments.
  • Capital One's (COF) domestic credit card delinquency rate of 3.32% increased from 3.17% in October and from 2.13% in November 2021. Net charge-off rate of 3.14% climbed from 2.93% in the prior month and from 1.66% a year ago.
  • Loans held for investment rose to $127.7B at Nov. 30, 2022 from $124.2B at Oct. 31.
  • Capital One (COF) stock has dropped 1.4% in Thursday premarket trading.
  • Earlier this week, Capital One (COF) landed on JPMorgan's analyst focus list as a "top value opportunity."

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.