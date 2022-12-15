Capital One delinquency, net charge-offs climb in November
Dec. 15, 2022 7:17 AM ETCapital One Financial Corporation (COF)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) saw both its credit card delinquency rate and net charge-off rates rise in November as its lending activity increased, the credit card issuer said Thursday.
- The changes extended the trends for credit quality falling back to prepandemic levels. With COVID-era relief programs largely expired, more consumers are starting to fall behind on payments.
- Capital One's (COF) domestic credit card delinquency rate of 3.32% increased from 3.17% in October and from 2.13% in November 2021. Net charge-off rate of 3.14% climbed from 2.93% in the prior month and from 1.66% a year ago.
- Loans held for investment rose to $127.7B at Nov. 30, 2022 from $124.2B at Oct. 31.
- Capital One (COF) stock has dropped 1.4% in Thursday premarket trading.
- Earlier this week, Capital One (COF) landed on JPMorgan's analyst focus list as a "top value opportunity."
