Avidity Biosciences dips 5% on $150M public offering
Dec. 15, 2022 7:18 AM ETAvidity Biosciences, Inc. (RNA)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) intends to offer and sell $150M of shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering.
Underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock offered in the public offering.
The company intends to use the net proceeds, together with its existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities: to fund the research and development of its development programs, to continue development work associated with advancing its AOC platform and for working capital and general corporate purposes.
- Stock down 4.7% pre-market.
