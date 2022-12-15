Bank of England lifts bank rate by 50 bps to 3.50%, matching expectations as it continues to battle inflation
Dec. 15, 2022 7:19 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- The Bank of England raised its overnight lending rate by 50 basis points to 3.50% on Thursday, as expected, from its previous rate of 3.00% to tame elevated inflation.
- Its a ninth raise in a row as it tries to speed inflation's return to target after price growth hit a 41-year high in October.
- The minute of the monetary policy committee meeting says: "Bank staff now expect UK GDP to decline by 0.1% in Q4, 0.2 percentage points stronger than expected in the November Report. Household consumption remains weak and most housing market indicators have continued to soften. Surveys of investment intentions have also weakened further. That would put the UK into a technical recession, as the economy shrank by 0.2% in Q3."
- Further, BOE will consider and decide the appropriate level of bank rate at each meeting.
- The BoE move follows the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on Wednesday to raise its main rate by half a point.
- The European Central Bank is set to raise interest rates for the fourth time in a row on Thursday, although by less than at its last two meetings.
