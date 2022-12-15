Hyzon Motors strikes deal to acquire remaining stake in Hyzon Europe

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) disclosed that it entered into to acquire the remaining 49.5% stake in Hyzon Euorpe from a group of investors.

The stock purchase agreement was struck with Holthausen Clean Technology Investments, B.V., CGH Junior Holding B.V., Holthausen Clean Technology B.V., Carl Holthausen, Max Holthausen, and Hyzon Motors Europe B.V. Under the terms of the agreement, Hyzon (HYZN) agreed to acquire 1,485,000 shares for a total consideration of approximately $5.84M, consisting of $4.76M in cash and the assumption of $1.08M obligation of the seller to Hyzon Europe for the purchase of certain inventory.

Shares of Hyzon Motors (HYZN) fell 1.79% premarket to $1.65.