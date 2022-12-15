Fierce competitors in the telecom space, Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and AT&T (NYSE:T) were once again linked together on Thursday as investment firm Morgan Stanley upgraded the former and downgraded the latter, citing differing risk-reward profiles going into 2023.

Analyst Simon Flannery moved his rating on Verizon (VZ) to overweight from equal-weight and raised his price target to $44, implying more than 20% upside from current levels, noting that shares are trading at a "historically attractive valuation" and there is the possibility for better operational performance next year, leading to a 45% increase in free cash flow by 2024.

"We think the underperformance this year has been driven in part by weak [key performance indicators], negative earnings revisions, and concerns around intensifying wireless competition," Flannery wrote in a note to clients. "However, we believe that at current levels, the stock is now discounting an overly negative relative outlook and see signs that trends are gradually improving."

Verizon (VZ) shares rose more than 1% in premarket trading on Thursday.

Conversely, Flannery lowered his rating on AT&T (T) to equal-weight, as shares have outperformed Verizon (VZ) and the S&P 500 in 2022, rising 2%, adjusted for its split of WarnerMedia, now part of Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD).

"While solid execution continues, we expect slowing growth in 2023 on more difficult wireless [key performance indicators] comps, while secular pressures in wireline continue," Flannery wrote.

AT&T (T) shares fell 1.4% to $18.64 in premarket trading on Thursday.

Earlier this month, investment firm Argus Research upgraded AT&T (T), as it noted the company is now focused on communications and has moved beyond past missteps.

Analysts are largely cautious on Verizon (VZ). It has a BUY rating from Seeking Alpha authors, while Wall Street analysts rate it a HOLD. Additionally, Seeking Alpha's quant system, which consistently beats the market, rates VZ a HOLD.