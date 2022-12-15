Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) rating was reeled in by Evercore ISI after a pop on Wednesday prompted by stronger than expected long term forecasts.

The firm explained that the downgrade from Buy to Neutral is prudent at present as the catalyst provided by the investor day is now removed. Further, the bullish targets outlined raise the bar for the airline into a difficult macro backdrop.

“Will new investors come off the sidelines and underwrite the company's outlook in this fearful backdrop with high teens capacity growth on deck? It may prove easier to win new hearts and minds when/ if recession impacts are visible,” Evercore’s analysts commented. “Until then we expect a rangebound waiting game.”

Alongside the step to the sidelines, Evercore reduced its price target to $40 from a prior $50.

