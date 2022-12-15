The Biden administration has resumed a program in partnership with the U.S. Postal Service under which households can request at-home COVID-19 tests for free through the winter.

The U.S. households can now order a total of four at-home COVID tests for free at CovidTests.gov website, the White House said on Thursday. The shipments will begin next week and continue in the following weeks.

The government was forced to pause the program in early September amid concerns about funding to replenish the U.S. stockpile, given the high demand for the tests.

The administration started to reallocate existing money to buy more tests and resume the program as COVID infections began to spike again, a senior White House official said Wednesday evening at a media briefing.

“We feel confident that we are going to have enough tests to get through this next round, four per household, in the coming weeks,” the official added.

The program for free COVID tests comes at a time when U.S. hospitals are grappling with a surge in COVID, flu, and respiratory syncytial virus infections.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID infections have nearly doubled over the past two months after falling to a low of 261,268 in mid-October.

Rapid COVID-19 test maker: Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), QuidelOrtho (QDEL), Becton, Dickinson (BDX), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF), Orasure Technologies (OSUR), and Lucira Health (LHDX), QIAGEN (QGEN)

In November, the White House launched a six-week campaign to increase the uptake of new COVID-19 booster shots among older people and high-risk communities ahead of the winter travel season.