Shares in Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS), known as FIS, gained 2.4% in Thursday premarket trading after the payment technology company started a comprehensive review of its strategy, businesses, operations, and structure as part of a cooperation agreement with shareholder D.E. Shaw group.

The review is intended to position the company "to drive stronger results, increase shareholder value and enhance client services," the company said in a statement. The assessment will focus on identifying and optimizing incremental revenue generation, margin improvement and cost reduction opportunities, it added.

In a related move, FIS (FIS) revamped its board to an independent chair structure, making Jeffrey A. Goldstein, lead independent director of board, FIS's independent chairman, effective Dec. 16, 2022. The company also accelerated its CEO transition, with Stephanie L. Ferris now to become CEO on Dec. 16 instead of Jan. 1, 2023, as originally planned. The current CEO, Gary Norcross, will leave the board on the same day, after 34 years with the company.

The board also named a new independent director, Mark A. Ernst, to the board.

The changes also reflect talks with Jana Partners, a shareholder of the company.

The company has not set a deadline or timetable for the completion of the assessment.

Last month, Bernstein analyst Harshita Rawat saw FIS as a good candidate for potential activist involvement and Bloomberg reported that the company may cut thousands of jobs.