BioCardia sinks 9% on $3.6M private placement of common stock
Dec. 15, 2022 7:46 AM ETBioCardia, Inc. (BCDA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) to raise $3.6M through a private placement of common stock
- The company has entered into a securities purchase and registration rights agreement with certain new and existing qualified institutional buyers, institutional accredited investors and certain directors and officers of the company to sell to the investors an aggregate 2,122,017 shares at an offering price of $1.68/share.
- The closing of the sale of the securities is expected to occur on or about December 16, 2022.
- The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including to fund research and development of its cell therapies.
- Shares are trading down 9.77% premarket.
