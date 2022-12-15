Ford and CATL eye partnering on U.S. battery plant

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) and China-based Contemporary Amperex Technology are looking at a potential plan to build a battery plant in Michigan or Virginia to provide lithium iron phosphate batteries for electric models and still qualify for tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act.

The companies are reportedly considering an ownership structure in which Ford would own 100% of the plant and infrastructure, while CATL would operate the factory and own the technology used to manufacture the battery cells.

The arrangement is delicate because the Chinese government has discouraged CATL from investing in the U.S. due to political tension and the IRA benefits have set requirement on electric vehicle parts and minerals sourcing.

Shares of CATL closed up 5.34% in Shanghai trading on Thursday following the Bloomberg report.

CATL just signed a significant battery deal with Honda.

