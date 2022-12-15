Third Harmonic stock crashes 50% as THB001 phase 1 study gets axed on liver toxicity woes

Third Harmonic Bio (NASDAQ:THRD) said it will discontinue an ongoing phase 1b trial of THB001 for chronic inducible urticaria (hives) after seeing asymptomatic liver transaminitis in two people enrolled in the first dose group of 200mg BID.

Transaminitis occurs when there are elevated levels of certain liver enzymes, which may suggest liver damage.

"We hold patient safety as our top priority in the conduct of our clinical studies, and therefore have decided to terminate the Phase 1b study of THB001," said Third Harmonic CEO Natalie Holles.

The company added that it is starting nonclinical studies to make clear the mechanism for transaminitis, which was not predicted by GLP toxicology studies of THB001 or its phase 1a study.

The phase 1b trial was evaluating three dose levels of THB001 over 12 weeks to treat in chronic inducible urticaria — also known as hives, is a raised, itchy rash which appears on the skin.

Five people were enrolled, of which the first person completed the full 12-week dosing period with no signs or symptoms of liver toxicity. The second and third showed elevations in alanine transaminase (ALT) and aspartate transaminase (AST) at their week 8 study visits, and dosing was halted for both, according to the company.

Third Harmonic noted that dosing of the fourth and fifth person was stopped at weeks 4 and 2 of dosing, respectively, and none of them have any symptoms of liver toxicity to date.

In addition, the company said that preliminary analyses show evidence of pharmacodynamic and clinical activity at the 200mg BID dose.

The company plans to present full data from the five people at an upcoming scientific conference, and to provide an update on overall corporate strategy and outlook in early 2023.

THRD -54.65% to $8.98 premarket Dec. 15