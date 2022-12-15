TransAlta updates on 2023 results outlook
Dec. 15, 2022 7:47 AM ETTransAlta Corporation (TAC), TA:CABy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) said its 2023 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $1.20B to $1.32B.
- For 2023, the company expects free cash flow to be in the range of $560M to $660M or in the per share range of $2.07 to $2.44.
- The company said Manjit Sharma has been appointed to the board, effective Jan. 1, 2023.
- Sharma, most recently, served as CFO of WSP Canada.
- As part of an update on its corporate strategy, the company committed to advancing its clean electricity growth plan and decarbonization efforts.
- TAC has announced 800 MW of projects for $1.5B towards its 2 GW clean electricity growth plan. The projects are expected to deliver $147M of annualized adjusted EBITDA.
- The company said it has reset its capital investment target to $3.6B with an increased incremental EBITDA target of $315M.
- TAC shares were trading -1.14% pre-market.
- Source: Press Release
