Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) announced the expansion of operations into Latvia and Uruguay on Thursday.

The new locations, based in the two nations’ respective capitals, will be run by master franchisees Morgacita Ltd. and Alsea in Latvia and Uruguay, respectively. The Michigan-based pizza chain is steadily approaching exposure to 100 international markets, accelerating ex-US sales that now make up the bulk of retail sales.

"Establishing our brand in Uruguay and Latvia provides an excellent opportunity for Domino's to continue growing globally," said Art D'Elia, executive vice president of Domino's International. "We have been on a mission to bring our delicious pizzas and unmatched customer service to more markets, including Uruguay and Latvia, and we look forward to serving new customers there."

