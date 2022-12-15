Bread Financial's credit card metrics hold steady in November

Dec. 15, 2022 7:52 AM ETBread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Golden plastic card with chip isolated on white. Payment or credi

Kuzmik_A

  • Bread Financial Holdings' (NYSE:BFH) credit card delinquency rate and net loss rate remained stable in November vs. the prior month, the company disclosed Thursday.
  • The delinquency rate of 5.4% was unchanged from October and increased from 3.9% in November 2021. Net loss rate of 6.1%, also unchanged from the prior month, increased from 4.6% in the year-ago month.
  • End-of-period credit card and other loans was $20.5B, up from $19.1B at the end of October.
  • Last month, Bread Financial's (BFH) net charge-off rate jumped as delinquencies edged down.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.