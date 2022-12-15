Bread Financial's credit card metrics hold steady in November
Dec. 15, 2022 7:52 AM ETBread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Bread Financial Holdings' (NYSE:BFH) credit card delinquency rate and net loss rate remained stable in November vs. the prior month, the company disclosed Thursday.
- The delinquency rate of 5.4% was unchanged from October and increased from 3.9% in November 2021. Net loss rate of 6.1%, also unchanged from the prior month, increased from 4.6% in the year-ago month.
- End-of-period credit card and other loans was $20.5B, up from $19.1B at the end of October.
- Last month, Bread Financial's (BFH) net charge-off rate jumped as delinquencies edged down.
