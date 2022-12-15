Digital Ally's spin off Kustom Entertainment, to join its entertainment and ticketing business
Dec. 15, 2022 7:58 AM ETDigital Ally, Inc. (DGLY)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Kustom Entertainment, a newly formed subsidiary of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY), will provide oversight to current wholly owned subsidiaries TicketSmarter and Kustom 440.
- Digital Ally plans to complete a corporate spin-off of this newly formed division in the first half of 2023 to create a separate publicly traded entity, focused on live event and concert production to accompany TicketSmarter’s ability to offer primary and secondary ticketing options.
- Both TicketSmarter and Kustom 440 will combine their management and focus on concerts, entertainment and garnering additional ticketing partnerships in 2023.
- Stock up 2.50% pre-market
