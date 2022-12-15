AbCellera stock rises on team up with AbbVie to discover antibody therapies

  • AbCellera (NASDAQ:ABCL) said it signed a multi-target strategic collaboration with AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) to discover antibody therapies.
  • The partnership will use AbCellera's antibody discovery and development engine to deliver optimized development candidates for up to five targets selected by AbbVie across multiple indications, the companies added.
  • Under the agreement, North Chicago, Ill.-based AbbVie has the right to develop and commercialize therapeutic antibodies resulting from the team up.
  • Vancouver-based AbCellera will receive research payments and is eligible to receive clinical and commercial milestone payments plus royalties on sales.
