AbCellera stock rises on team up with AbbVie to discover antibody therapies
Dec. 15, 2022 8:03 AM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV), ABCLBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor3 Comments
- AbCellera (NASDAQ:ABCL) said it signed a multi-target strategic collaboration with AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) to discover antibody therapies.
- The partnership will use AbCellera's antibody discovery and development engine to deliver optimized development candidates for up to five targets selected by AbbVie across multiple indications, the companies added.
- Under the agreement, North Chicago, Ill.-based AbbVie has the right to develop and commercialize therapeutic antibodies resulting from the team up.
- Vancouver-based AbCellera will receive research payments and is eligible to receive clinical and commercial milestone payments plus royalties on sales.
- ABCL +6.71% to $10.81 premarket Dec. 15
- ABBV -0.52% to $164 premarket
