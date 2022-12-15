Pool Corporation dips after BofA issues bear rating

Bank of America started off coverage on Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) with an Underperform rating.

Looking at the year ahead, analuyst Shaun Calnan and team expect POOL sales growth to inflect negative due to slowing end market demand, improving lead times across the industry leading to the reversal of short-term share gains and elevated channel inventory levels at a few large dealers.

Overall, POOL is called well positioned to gain share in the growing pool market over the long-term. However, the firm sees a challenging environment in 2023 driven by weaker end market demand, a slowdown in new pool construction, lower irrigation revenues, some dealer destocking and margin headwinds.

BofA' price objective of $291 on POOL works out to a 14.5X EV/2023 EBITDA multiple, which is noted to be below the five-year average of 19X, but consistent with 2018 levels. The lower multiple is considered appropriate due to the normalizing demand levels, a weaker macro environment, and higher interest rates.

Shares of POOL fell 2.26% premarket to $327.25.

See the latest breakdowns on Pool from Seeking Alpha contributors.